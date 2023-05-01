IMS Health is a global provider of information, services, and technology for the healthcare industry. They offer in-depth analytics, commercial services, and software platforms to help clients understand the performance and value of medicines. In 2011, they acquired SDI Health, a healthcare market insights and analytics firm, to provide a full view of the patient experience. IMS serves decision makers in healthcare, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, payers, government agencies, researchers, and the financial community. They have a presence in over 100 countries and over 55 years of industry experience.