SDF Salaries

SDF's salary ranges from $17,063 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $221,111 for a Data Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SDF. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$101K
Data Analyst
$221K
Product Designer
$84.1K
How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

Product Manager
$139K
Sales
$27.3K
Software Engineer
$17.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SDF is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SDF is $92,321.

