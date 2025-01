ScyllaDB is a high-performance database designed for data-intensive applications that require low latency. It allows teams to scale easily as data grows and provides exceptional end-user experiences at lower costs. Over 300 companies, including Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, and Samsung, use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. It is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers.