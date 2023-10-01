Company Directory
Scry AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Scry AI Salaries

Scry AI's salary ranges from $140,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $164,220 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Scry AI. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$164K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Scry AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Scry AI is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scry AI is $152,110.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Scry AI

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources