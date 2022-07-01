Hello, we’re ScreenCloud. Founded in 2015 and with 8500+ customers around the globe, ScreenCloud is a scaling cloud-based SaaS company, employing over 100 people across our hubs in Bangkok, Belfast, LA and London. At ScreenCloud we’re hard at work helping businesses to make stronger connections at scale, and with those who are most important to them; their employees & their customers. By using the screens on their walls & the content in their systems we enable the sales, productivity & engagement that keep our customers’ businesses thriving. We’re very proud of our product and we’re also incredibly proud of our people. It’s our ‘ScreenClouders’ and the culture they nurture that will take us where other companies just can’t go. You’ll love working at ScreenCloud if you value transparency (join our monthly All Hands for business updates) flexibility (we’re one of Flexa’s Top Ten most flexible companies to work for) internationality (time zones don’t phase us) and integrity (join us, and you’ll also join our company-wide Share in Success scheme.) We’re intentionally social. We think that spending time together is important… so every year we arrange a company retreat, and we call it ScreenCloud Together! Each international hub regularly hosts visits from our teammates in other hubs. We balance regularly working from home with bright, well-designed office spaces - where we can see our own screens at play.