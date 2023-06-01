← Company Directory
scPharmaceuticals
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about scPharmaceuticals that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX, which is used to treat congestion in patients with heart failure. The company also has a product pipeline that includes scCeftriaxone and scCarbapenem program, both antibiotics for treating infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the development of a single-use SmartDose device. It was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

    http://www.scpharmaceuticals.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    96
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for scPharmaceuticals

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources