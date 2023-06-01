scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX, which is used to treat congestion in patients with heart failure. The company also has a product pipeline that includes scCeftriaxone and scCarbapenem program, both antibiotics for treating infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the development of a single-use SmartDose device. It was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.