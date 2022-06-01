← Company Directory
SCP Health
Top Insights
    About

    SCP Health (SCP) is a clinical company. At our core we work to bring hospitals and healers together in the pursuit of clinical effectiveness. With a portfolio of over 8 million patients, 7500 providers, 30 states, and 400 healthcare facilities, SCP Health is a leader in clinical practice management spanning the entire continuum of care, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, wellness, telemedicine, intensive care, and ambulatory care.Whether you’re a resident, nurse practitioner, physician assistant, physician, or medical director looking for a clinical career or a professional interested in opportunities at one of our corporate locations, we can find you a position that fits you professionally and personally.

    scp-health.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    3,730
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

