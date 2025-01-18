← Company Directory
Scotiabank
  • Salaries
  Data Architect

  Greater Toronto Area

  • Greater Toronto Area

Scotiabank Data Architect Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

What are the career levels at Scotiabank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Architect at Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$132,604. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Data Architect role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$97,913.

