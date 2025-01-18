Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Scotiabank ranges from CA$110K per year for L6 to CA$140K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$131K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L6
CA$110K
CA$103K
CA$1.9K
CA$5.4K
L7
CA$117K
CA$108K
CA$1K
CA$8K
L8
CA$140K
CA$129K
CA$1.7K
CA$9.5K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
