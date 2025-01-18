Scotiabank Data Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Data Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Scotiabank ranges from CA$102K per year for L6 to CA$116K per year for L7. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L6 (Entry Level) CA$102K CA$102K CA$0 CA$0 L7 CA$116K CA$107K CA$1.7K CA$6.9K L8 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L9 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ --

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

