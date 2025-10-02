Software Engineer compensation in Colombia at Scotiabank ranges from COP 184.06M per year for L6 to COP 130.87M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Colombia package totals COP 130.15M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
