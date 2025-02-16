← Company Directory
Scotiabank
Scotiabank Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in Canada package at Scotiabank totals CA$99.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Scotiabank
Small Business Advisor
Calgary, AB, Canada
Total per year
CA$99.3K
Level
L6
Base
CA$82.8K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$16.6K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Scotiabank?

CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Scotiabank in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$249,771. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Sales role in Canada is CA$99,348.

