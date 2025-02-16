All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in Canada at Scotiabank ranges from CA$115K per year for L7 to CA$143K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
CA$115K
CA$103K
CA$348.3
CA$11K
L8
CA$143K
CA$128K
CA$766.2
CA$14K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L10
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
