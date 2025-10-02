Data Scientist compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Scotiabank ranges from CA$116K per year for L7 to CA$144K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L7
CA$116K
CA$106K
CA$1K
CA$8.8K
L8
CA$144K
CA$130K
CA$1.9K
CA$12.3K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***