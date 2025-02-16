← Company Directory
Scotiabank
Scotiabank Data Science Manager Salaries

The median Data Science Manager compensation in Canada package at Scotiabank totals CA$116K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Scotiabank
Data Science Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$116K
Level
7
Base
CA$106K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10.1K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Scotiabank?

CA$223K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Scotiabank in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$146,938. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Data Science Manager role in Canada is CA$115,028.

