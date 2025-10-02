Company Directory
Scotiabank
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

Scotiabank Data Analyst Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Data Analyst compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Scotiabank totals CA$86.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scotiabank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Scotiabank
Data Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$86.3K
Level
L3
Base
CA$86.3K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Scotiabank?

CA$225K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Data Analyst hos Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$102,784. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Scotiabank for Data Analyst rollen in Greater Toronto Area er CA$86,255.

