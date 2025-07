Scorpius Space Launch Company produces low-cost space launch vehicles and provides affordable on-demand space launch services. It was incorporated in 1999 as a spin-off company of Microcosm, Inc. and draws on substantial know-how from the parent company, specializing in reducing space mission cost since 1984. They have expertise in designing commercial, military, and scientific missions and specialize in all-composite high pressure cryogenic tank manufacturing for space.