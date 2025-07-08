The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Scorpion totals $90K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scorpion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/8/2025
What is the highest Software Engineer salary at Scorpion in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Scorpion in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $211,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Scorpion Software Engineer employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scorpion for the Software Engineer role in United States is $90,000.