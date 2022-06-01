← Company Directory
Scorpion
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Scorpion Salaries

Scorpion's salary ranges from $69,564 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in United Kingdom at the low-end to $226,125 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Scorpion. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $90K
Administrative Assistant
$69.6K
Marketing
$191K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Product Designer
$73.5K
Product Manager
$191K
Sales
$101K
Software Engineering Manager
$226K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Scorpion is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scorpion is $100,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Scorpion

Related Companies

  • Hawke Media
  • Latham & Watkins
  • Orion Innovation
  • Synechron
  • Hyland
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources