SCORE
SCORE Salaries

SCORE's salary ranges from $60,992 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $187,926 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SCORE. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $109K
Data Scientist
$146K
Product Designer
$61K
Product Manager
$183K
Software Engineering Manager
$188K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SCORE is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $187,926. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SCORE is $145,725.

