Company Directory
Scope AR
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Scope AR that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Scope AR is a global leader in developing augmented reality (AR) solutions and products for industrial clients focused around field maintenance, manufacturing, and training. As the pioneer of enterprise-class AR solutions, the company delivers work instructions and remote assistance on a single, integrated AR knowledge platform - WorkLink - so workers can get expert guidance when and where it’s needed.The company is currently working with some of the world’s leading global enterprise companies including Lockheed Martin, Unilever, Prince Castle, and Becton Dickinson, among others.

    http://scopear.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Scope AR

    Related Companies

    • Snap
    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • DoorDash
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources