Scope AR is a global leader in developing augmented reality (AR) solutions and products for industrial clients focused around field maintenance, manufacturing, and training. As the pioneer of enterprise-class AR solutions, the company delivers work instructions and remote assistance on a single, integrated AR knowledge platform - WorkLink - so workers can get expert guidance when and where it’s needed.The company is currently working with some of the world’s leading global enterprise companies including Lockheed Martin, Unilever, Prince Castle, and Becton Dickinson, among others.