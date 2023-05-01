Scientist.com is the world's largest marketplace for medical research, connecting scientists and reducing the cost of medical research. Their mission is to cure all human disease by 2050. They operate enterprise marketplaces for 20 of the world's top 30 pharmaceutical companies, 80 biotechnology companies, and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Founded in 2007, they launched their first research outsourcing marketplace in 2008 and built their first enterprise marketplace for Pfizer in 2009.