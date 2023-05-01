← Company Directory
Scientist.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Scientist.com that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Scientist.com is the world's largest marketplace for medical research, connecting scientists and reducing the cost of medical research. Their mission is to cure all human disease by 2050. They operate enterprise marketplaces for 20 of the world's top 30 pharmaceutical companies, 80 biotechnology companies, and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Founded in 2007, they launched their first research outsourcing marketplace in 2008 and built their first enterprise marketplace for Pfizer in 2009.

    scientist.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Scientist.com

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • LinkedIn
    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources