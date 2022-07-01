← Company Directory
Schoology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Schoology that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Schoology—used by millions of students and educators in K-12 schools and universities around the world—combines dynamic learning management, an easy-to-use collaborative interface, and next-generation API integration into one innovative solution. Schoology transforms learning into a media-rich interactive experience where students, teachers, parents and administrators work together to raise student achievement worldwide. Available as a free stand-alone product and as a fee-based integrated enterprise-class solution deployed in schools or across districts, Schoology is user-centric and scalable for any blended learning environment.

    http://www.schoology.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Schoology

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • Square
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources