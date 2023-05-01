Company Directory
Scholar Rock
Top Insights
    • About

    Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for serious diseases where protein growth factors play a role. They have completed Phase 3 clinical trials for Apitegromab, an inhibitor for spinal muscular atrophy, and are in Phase 1 clinical trials for SRK-181, a treatment for cancers resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies. They also have a pipeline of potential treatments for neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. They collaborate with Gilead Sciences to develop inhibitors for fibrotic diseases. Founded in 2012, they are based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://scholarrock.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    145
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

