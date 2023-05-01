Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for serious diseases where protein growth factors play a role. They have completed Phase 3 clinical trials for Apitegromab, an inhibitor for spinal muscular atrophy, and are in Phase 1 clinical trials for SRK-181, a treatment for cancers resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies. They also have a pipeline of potential treatments for neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. They collaborate with Gilead Sciences to develop inhibitors for fibrotic diseases. Founded in 2012, they are based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.