← Company Directory
Schneider Electric
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Boston Area

Schneider Electric Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Boston Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Boston Area package at Schneider Electric totals $120K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Schneider Electric's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Schneider Electric
Senior Software Engineer
Foxboro, MA
Total per year
$120K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
$104K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$16K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Schneider Electric?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Schneider Electric in Greater Boston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $238,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schneider Electric for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Boston Area is $112,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Schneider Electric

Related Companies

  • Siemens
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Eaton
  • ABB
  • Sanofi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources