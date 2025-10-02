Company Directory
Schibsted
Schibsted Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Stockholm

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Stockholm package at Schibsted totals SEK 695K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Schibsted's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Schibsted
Software Engineer
Stockholm, ST, Sweden
Total per year
SEK 695K
Level
Middle
Base
SEK 695K
Stock (/yr)
SEK 0
Bonus
SEK 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Schibsted?

SEK 1.54M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Schibsted in Greater Stockholm sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 799,552. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schibsted for the Software Engineer role in Greater Stockholm is SEK 695,040.

Other Resources