Schibsted
  Product Manager
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Schibsted Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Norway at Schibsted ranges from NOK 668K to NOK 914K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Schibsted's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 724K - NOK 859K
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 668KNOK 724KNOK 859KNOK 914K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Schibsted?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Schibsted in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 914,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schibsted for the Product Manager role in Norway is NOK 667,881.

