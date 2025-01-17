← Company Directory
Schibsted
Schibsted Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in Norway at Schibsted ranges from NOK 530K to NOK 770K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Schibsted's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 601K - NOK 698K
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 530KNOK 601KNOK 698KNOK 770K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Schibsted?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Schibsted in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 769,505. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schibsted for the Management Consultant role in Norway is NOK 530,247.

