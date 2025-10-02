Company Directory
Schaeffler
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

  • Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Area

Schaeffler Mechanical Engineer Salaries in Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Area

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Area package at Schaeffler totals $91K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Schaeffler's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Schaeffler
Engineer
Cleveland, OH
Total per year
$91K
Level
Engineer
Base
$91K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Schaeffler?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Schaeffler in Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $98,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schaeffler for the Mechanical Engineer role in Cleveland-Akron (Canton) Area is $91,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Schaeffler

Related Companies

  • Leidos
  • Continental
  • SKF
  • Veeco
  • BMW
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources