← Company Directory
ScanSTAT Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about ScanSTAT Technologies that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    ScanSTAT Technologies is the "most trusted name in Release of Information"​ nationwide. Since 2006, we've been providing medical records release of information and health information services to healthcare organizations across the United States.ScanSTAT provides expert document management systems and services for healthcare, legal, government and insurance industries. Our proprietary document/image workflow system is unsurpassed in securely scanning, storing, tracking, indexing, transmitting and monitoring online any type or volume of documents and images. Our more than 700 HIPAA-certified employees provide excellent services to healthcare facilities across the country.

    http://www.scanstat.com
    Website
    2006
    Year Founded
    360
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for ScanSTAT Technologies

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Facebook
    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources