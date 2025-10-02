Company Directory
Scandit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Scandit Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package at Scandit totals PLN 231K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scandit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Scandit
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per year
PLN 231K
Level
L3
Base
PLN 212K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 18.4K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Scandit?

PLN 600K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 112K+ (sometimes PLN 1.12M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Scandit in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 267,097. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scandit for the Software Engineer role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 218,551.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Scandit

Related Companies

  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources