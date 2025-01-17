← Company Directory
Scandit
Scandit Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scandit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 127K - CHF 150K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 112KCHF 127KCHF 150KCHF 159K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Scandit?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Scandit in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 158,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scandit for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 111,808.

