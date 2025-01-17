← Company Directory
Scandit
Scandit Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Switzerland package at Scandit totals CHF 93.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scandit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
Scandit
Associate Product Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 93.5K
Level
L2
Base
CHF 89.4K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 4.2K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Scandit?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Scandit in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 176,102. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scandit for the Product Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 93,517.

Other Resources