Scandit Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Switzerland at Scandit ranges from CHF 92.9K to CHF 132K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scandit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 105K - CHF 120K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 92.9KCHF 105KCHF 120KCHF 132K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Scandit?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Scandit in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 132,127. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scandit for the Product Designer role in Switzerland is CHF 92,937.

