Scandit
  • Salaries
  • Business Development

  • All Business Development Salaries

Scandit Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in Switzerland at Scandit ranges from CHF 72.7K to CHF 103K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scandit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 82.5K - CHF 97.8K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 72.7KCHF 82.5KCHF 97.8KCHF 103K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Scandit?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Scandit in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 103,155. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scandit for the Business Development role in Switzerland is CHF 72,657.

