Scality Salaries

Scality's salary ranges from $53,956 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in France at the low-end to $165,280 for a Solution Architect in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Scality. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$54K
Software Engineer
$62.8K
Solution Architect
$165K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Scality is 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scality is $62,754.

