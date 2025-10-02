Company Directory
Scaler Academy
Scaler Academy Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Scaler Academy totals ₹3.4M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scaler Academy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Scaler Academy
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹3.4M
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
₹3M
Stock (/yr)
₹400K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Scaler Academy?

₹13.94M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

Scaler Academy in Greater BengaluruSoftware Engineer职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹14,190,247。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Scaler Academy in Greater BengaluruSoftware Engineer职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹3,246,703。

