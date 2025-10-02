Company Directory
Scaler Academy Business Development Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Business Development compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Scaler Academy totals ₹845K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scaler Academy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Scaler Academy
Business Development
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹845K
Level
hidden
Base
₹845K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Scaler Academy in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,185,361. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scaler Academy for the Business Development role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹1,053,641.

Other Resources