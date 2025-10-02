Company Directory
Scale AI Technical Program Manager Salaries in Mexico

Technical Program Manager compensation in Mexico at Scale AI totals MX$1.38M per year for L4. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scale AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$1.38M
MX$1.26M
MX$57.9K
MX$62.2K
L5
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L6
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Scale AI in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$30,091,134. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scale AI for the Technical Program Manager role in Mexico is MXMX$23,042,233.

