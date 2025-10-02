Company Directory
Scale AI
Scale AI Business Operations Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scale AI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$172K - $200K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$152K$172K$200K$220K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Scale AI, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations at Scale AI in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $220,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scale AI for the Business Operations role in San Francisco Bay Area is $151,700.

