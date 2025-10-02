Company Directory
Scalable Capital
Scalable Capital Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Munich Metro Region

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Munich Metro Region package at Scalable Capital totals €104K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Scalable Capital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
Scalable Capital
Software Engineering Manager
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€104K
Level
-
Base
€84.5K
Stock (/yr)
€19.9K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Scalable Capital?

€142K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Software Engineering Manager hos Scalable Capital in Munich Metro Region ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på €112,497. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Scalable Capital for Software Engineering Manager rollen in Munich Metro Region er €104,966.

