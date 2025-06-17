← Company Directory
Scalable Capital
Scalable Capital Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Germany package at Scalable Capital totals €61.9K per year.

Munich, BY, Germany
€61.9K
L2
€61.9K
€0
€0
2 Years
3 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Scalable Capital in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €70,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scalable Capital for the Product Manager role in Germany is €61,931.

Other Resources