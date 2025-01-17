← Company Directory
SC Johnson
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Financial Analyst

  • All Financial Analyst Salaries

SC Johnson Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Thailand at SC Johnson ranges from THB 1.53M to THB 2.18M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SC Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 1.74M - THB 1.98M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 1.53MTHB 1.74MTHB 1.98MTHB 2.18M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Financial Analyst submissions at SC Johnson to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve THB 1.06M+ (sometimes THB 10.55M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at SC Johnson?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Financial Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at SC Johnson in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 2,180,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SC Johnson for the Financial Analyst role in Thailand is THB 1,533,597.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SC Johnson

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Square
  • Pinterest
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources