SBM Management Services
    About

    SBM was founded in 1982 in Sacramento, California by Charles Somers (CEO) and Don Tracy (EVP), providing service to the entire Northern California region. With the addition of Ron Alvarado as a partner in 1993, SBM embarked on its national expansion outside of California. Today, SBM employs more than 9,000 individuals servicing more than 350 million square feet throughout North America, Latin America, and Asia. Our success has been a direct result of SBM's proven performance, technology, service quality, and cost savings record that has led to new business opportunities, as well as organic growth among our existing customer base. Our market sectors include corporate headquarters, manufacturing, hospital/healthcare, pharmaceutical, defense, education, high-tech, sports and entertainment facilities and distribution.

    http://www.sbmmanagement.com
    Website
    1982
    Year Founded
    1,250
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

