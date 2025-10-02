Software Engineering Manager compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 4.16M per year for L12 to RUB 8.2M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 5.26M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L11
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L12
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.54M
RUB 0
RUB 627K
L13
RUB 8.2M
RUB 6.11M
RUB 0
RUB 2.09M
L14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
