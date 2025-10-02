Company Directory
Sberbank
Sberbank Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 4.16M per year for L12 to RUB 8.2M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 5.26M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L11
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L12
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.54M
RUB 0
RUB 627K
L13
RUB 8.2M
RUB 6.11M
RUB 0
RUB 2.09M
L14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 11,259,091. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Software Engineering Manager role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 7,052,230.

