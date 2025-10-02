Sberbank Software Engineer Salaries in Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Software Engineer compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.92M per year for L7 to RUB 5.62M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area package totals RUB 3.34M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L7 ( Entry Level ) RUB 1.92M RUB 1.82M RUB 19.1K RUB 74.9K L8 RUB 2.37M RUB 2.09M RUB 87.5K RUB 193K L9 RUB 2.94M RUB 2.68M RUB 86.8K RUB 172K L10 RUB 3.09M RUB 2.73M RUB 90.5K RUB 271K View 4 More Levels

RUB 13.36M Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.51M+ (sometimes RUB 25.05M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RUB ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Sberbank ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title