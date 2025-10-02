Software Engineer compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.92M per year for L7 to RUB 5.62M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area package totals RUB 3.34M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.82M
RUB 19.1K
RUB 74.9K
L8
RUB 2.37M
RUB 2.09M
RUB 87.5K
RUB 193K
L9
RUB 2.94M
RUB 2.68M
RUB 86.8K
RUB 172K
L10
RUB 3.09M
RUB 2.73M
RUB 90.5K
RUB 271K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title