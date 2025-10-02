Company Directory
Sberbank
Sberbank Software Engineer Salaries in Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Software Engineer compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.92M per year for L7 to RUB 5.62M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area package totals RUB 3.34M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
(Entry Level)
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.82M
RUB 19.1K
RUB 74.9K
L8
RUB 2.37M
RUB 2.09M
RUB 87.5K
RUB 193K
L9
RUB 2.94M
RUB 2.68M
RUB 86.8K
RUB 172K
L10
RUB 3.09M
RUB 2.73M
RUB 90.5K
RUB 271K
RUB 13.36M

Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at Sberbank?

Included Titles

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Systems Engineer

Developer Advocate

Research Scientist

AI Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sberbank in Saint Petersburg Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 5,619,488. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Software Engineer role in Saint Petersburg Metro Area is RUB 2,840,813.

Other Resources