Sberbank Software Engineer Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.85M per year for L7 to RUB 6.2M per year for L14. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 3.9M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L7 ( Entry Level ) RUB 1.85M RUB 1.81M RUB 39.5K RUB 8.6K L8 RUB 2.57M RUB 2.4M RUB 94.5K RUB 78.6K L9 RUB 2.9M RUB 2.52M RUB 210K RUB 171K L10 RUB 3.43M RUB 3.02M RUB 114K RUB 303K View 4 More Levels

