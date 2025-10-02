Company Directory
Sberbank Marketing Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

The median Marketing compensation in Moscow Metro Area package at Sberbank totals RUB 3.03M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sberbank
Product Marketing Manager
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 3.03M
Level
-
Base
RUB 3.03M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 3,724,836. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Marketing role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 3,029,011.

