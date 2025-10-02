Company Directory
Sberbank
  Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

  Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Information Technologist (IT) Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Information Technologist (IT) compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.63M per year for L7 to RUB 2.48M per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 2.11M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.63M
RUB 1.52M
RUB 0
RUB 118K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.48M
RUB 2.24M
RUB 0
RUB 239K
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area Information Technologist (IT) highest compensation package: RUB 2,853,061 annual total compensation.
Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area Information Technologist (IT) median annual total compensation: RUB 2,109,773.

