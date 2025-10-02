Data Scientist compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Sberbank ranges from RUB 1.8M per year for L7 to RUB 6.45M per year for L13. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 4.1M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sberbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.8M
RUB 1.65M
RUB 0
RUB 144K
L8
RUB 1.68M
RUB 1.6M
RUB 0
RUB 78.3K
L9
RUB 2.55M
RUB 2.22M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
L10
RUB 3.6M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 0
RUB 479K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
